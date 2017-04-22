Italian cyclist killed in collision with van while riding

Tragedy struck the cycling world on Saturday when news came that 37-year-old Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi was killed in a collision with a van while riding.

According to BBC, Scarponi was riding near his home of Filottrano, Italy after finishing fourth in the Tour of the Alps on Friday.

‘One of the nicest guys you could ever meet’ – The cycling world pays tribute to Michele Scarponi —> https://t.co/YespQlO3mr#Scarponi pic.twitter.com/4PibKH1KRf — Cycling Today (@CyclingTodayEn) April 22, 2017

A specialist climber, Scarponi turned professional in 2002 and had a career dotted with a couple doping suspensions and a major victory in 2012. After finishing second in the 2011 Giro d’Italia, Scarponi was later awarded the victory in 2012 “after original winner Contador was stripped of the title by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after a positive test for clenbuterol at the 2010 Tour de France.”

Scarponi was in the tail-end of his career, but proved this past Monday that he still had it by taking his first victory in four years in the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps. The cycling world took to Twitter Saturday morning to pay tribute to the Italian described as “one of the nicest guys you could ever meet.”

Absolutely devastating to see the tragic news about @MicheleScarponi . One of the nicest guys you could ever meet. RIP my friend. pic.twitter.com/hJrx4hgdoE — Mark Cavendish (@MarkCavendish) April 22, 2017

Devastated to hear the news about Scarponi. Can't believe it. My thoughts with all his friends, family and team — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) April 22, 2017

Terrible news to wake up to. One of the smiliest happiest guys in the peloton. RIP — Alex Dowsett (@alexdowsett) April 22, 2017

According to Al Jazeera, Scarponi died on the spot and was unable to be revived by emergency responders. Scarponi leaves behind a wife and twin boys. Our hearts go out to his family. Rest in peace Michele Scarponi.

